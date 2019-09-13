Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin from storm on Sept. 12-13
MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service is offering these rainfall totals for communities throughout southeast Wisconsin from our storm from Thursday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 13.
There are reported rainfall measurements for the following communities (rainfall totals are measured in inches):
- Silver Lake, 4.38
- Clinton, 3.52
- North Bay, 3.16
- West Allis, 2.96
- Milwaukee, Jones Island, 2.8
- Rochester, 2.74
- Franklin, 2.72
- Saukville, 2.56
- Butler, 2.45
- Beloit, 2.34
- Appleton, 1.5
- Oshkosh, 1.4
- Omro, 1.24