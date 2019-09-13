‘Related to the storm activity:’ Fire damages apartment building in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Firefighters on Friday morning, Sept. 13 responded to the scene of a fire at an apartment building on Shephard Street in Waukesha. Officials believe the storm may be to blame.

At approximately 11:30 p.m.,the City of Waukesha Police and Fire Dispatch Center started to receive calls of a reported Structure Fire on E. Main Street. Residents reported that lightning struck the building, or in the area of their building, and caused the fire alarms to activating.

“It was a loud boom. It sounded like a bomb really. It even shook the apartment over here. After that, I’d say within five minutes, [I] heard sirens so I came outside and just saw smoke and everything. At first the flames weren’t showing, then out of no where it erupted. It was crazy.” said Neko Ebbott, lives nearby.

City of Waukesha Police and Fire Dispatch Center then received a call from a neighboring building at the apartment complex reporting the buildings fire alarms going off and a possible fire alarm activation there, on Shephard Court.

Fire crews were diverted to the Shephard Court address while crews continued to investigate at the E. Main Street. Crews could locate a cause for alarm on E. Main Street and cleared there to aid crews on Shephard Court.

Crews at Shephard Court found smoke and fire in the attic of the building.

City of Waukesha crews continued an aggressive interior fire fight. Crews rescued one resident from the third floor.

Despite the best efforts of the crews, the fire broke through the roof and firefighters went to defensive operations.

Officials say initial signs indicate the cause to be related to the storm activity.

The apartment building has 42 units, and had fire sprinklers in all occupied areas of the building. The building has extensive damage throughout.

The red cross is aiding with a shelter for the displaced residents.

Two residents were treated on the scene, with one being transported to the hospital while the other refused further treatment. One firefighter also received minor injuries but was treated on the scene and released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.