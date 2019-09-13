× US Marshals seek man accused of delivering bricks of cocaine in Milwaukee, with ties to Mexican cartel

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Marshals need your help locating a Green Bay man whose criminal activities are tied to a Mexican cartel, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Francisco Chavez-Reynoso delivered bricks of cocaine to neighborhoods on Milwaukee’s south side.

Chavez-Reynoso, 40, is among a few still on the run after multiple arrests were made in connection with a 2014 conspiracy case.

Prosecutors said Chavez-Reynoso traveled to Chicago in 2014 to pick up narcotics, and his supplier in the Windy City is connected to the Mexican cartel. According to prosecutors, Chavez-Reynoso admitted to investigators he would then distribute bricks of cocaine in Milwaukee — primarily in neighborhoods on the city’s south side.

That is, until the law came crashing down on the conspiracy he was allegedly involved in. Thousands of dollars were found in his possession, prosecutors said.

When he was arrested in 2015, cash bond was set at $20,000 in Milwaukee County court, which he paid, and took off — potentially across the border, prosecutors said.

“It’s believed he still has friends and family in the Milwaukee area,” the deputy U.S. Marshal on the case said.

Chavez-Reynoso was described as standing 5’6″ tall, weighing 180 pounds, with a distinct mole on his upper lip.

U.S. Marshals said he was using an address near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Maple Avenue.

“He would be considered armed and dangerous,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said.

Authorities urged viewers who might know where he is to please contact the U.S. Marshals. You will remain anonymous when you call the tip-line at 414-297-3707.

U.S. Marshals also encouraged Chavez-Reynoso to turn himself in.

“Several members of the case are already serving prison terms,” the deputy U.S. Marshal said. “It would be in his best interest to turn himself in.”