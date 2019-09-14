× Red Cross to close Elmbrook Church shelter, but continue to help displaced victims of Waukesha fire

BROOKFIELD — The American Red Cross announced Saturday afternoon, Sept. 14 that they’ll be closing their temporary shelter at Elmbrook Church in Brookfield by Sunday at noon. The shelter was opened Friday to help residents displaced by the Waukesha apartment complex lightning strike fire.

Red Cross officials say they’ve worked on initial recovery plans with residents who stayed at the shelter over the last two days, and that those victims are now staying with friends or family. Nine people stayed in the shelter the first night, and zero stayed the second night — but a few visited for food and resources.

Although the shelter is closing Sunday afternoon, people can still come to the shelter Saturday night and Sunday morning for food, a place to sleep and connections to recovery resources.

The Red Cross is also working with partners in Waukesha County to open a multi-agency resource center in the coming week.