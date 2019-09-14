‘So gratifying:’ 42nd annual Briggs and Al’s Run & Walk raises over $1M for Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE — Thousands of people laced up for the 42nd Briggs and Al’s Run and Walk. The proceeds benefit the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin — and one loyal team has been participating for 15 years.

“Our daughter literally wouldn’t be alive without them,” said Ryan Fruend, a member of Team Ethan and Adair To The Rescue.

This team of family and friends is lacing up Saturday for the 42nd Brigg’s and Al’s Run and Walk. Emotions are running high as they look at the impact Children’s Hospital has on their family.

“Reliving all the emotions of the journey, and it’s so great to be here at this event to celebrate all these kids,” said Fruend.

The team is just one of thousands of people headed to Marquette to participate. Proceeds from the event benefit the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

“It’s just so gratifying to the nurses, the doctors, all the people that work at Children’s Hospital to know that we’ve got that level of community support,” said Peggy Troy, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin President and CEO.

Team Rally for Aly is also in the mix.

“She loved Al’s run, so what better way to continue on her memory and spirit?” asked Steve Pape, a team member.

The group has walked for 15 years in memory of Alyssa, who passed away in 2005. They’ve raised over $181,000.

“Love and support that our family and friends have really rallied around us,” said Pape. “I think our team name is very fitting.”

More than 10,000 people crossed the start line, each for their own reason, but to connect each other. They understand the journey and impact Children’s Hospital has had on their loved ones.

“It’s a really comforting thing to be around a community like that,” said Fruend.

The run/walk raised nearly $1 million. If you’d like to donate, click HERE.