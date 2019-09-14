‘Such a great person:’ Bart Starr honored with celebration of life at Rawhide in New London

NEW LONDON — It was an incredible turnout for Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Bart Starr’s celebration of life at Rawhide in New London on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Starr passed away on May 26 at the age of 85.

“I can imagine he’s looking down and how proud he feels,” said Cherry Starr, Bart Starr’s widow.

While his storied career will go down in pro-football history, Bart Starr was just as passionate about his legacy off the gridiron.

“What a joy it was for us to be involved for over 55 years,” said Cherry Starr.

At the peak of his career, Starr and his widow, Cherry, helped found Rawhide — a ranch in New London for troubled boys. It’s where the celebration of life was held Saturday.

“I think it’s fitting to honor Bart’s life and the kind, gentle, generous individual he was, here in a place where he gave back so much,” said Alan Loux, president and CEO of Rawhide.

Faithful fans and alumni traveled from near and far to take part.

“Everybody respects Bart, misses Bart. He was such a great person,” said Mary Dahms, attended celebration of life.

Those at the event shared memories between generations.

“It means quite a bit. Especially to be able to bring my father with me,” said Susan Maddux, attended celebration of life.

“The fans have been so generous to Bart and me over the years,” Cherry Starr said.

An incredible turnout here at Rawhide for Bart Starr’s celebration of life! 🎉🏈@fox6now pic.twitter.com/iFM42xY2wB — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) September 14, 2019

Among the accolades earned, Starr helped bring five world championships home to Green Bay. His career in uniform allowed him to make an impact out of it. “That was really a platform to do something even more profound and lasting, and here it is,” said Bart Starr Jr., Bart Starr’s son. Starr dedicated a lifetime of giving back and encouraged others to do the same. “Don’t forget to do the thing that’s going to matter in lives for decades and decades… I know that’s right where he would go,” Starr Jr. said. The celebration of Starr’s life will continue Sunday, Sept. 15 during the Packers home opener against the Minnesota Vikings where he will be honored during halftime.