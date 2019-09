Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA--Haley Crow is a senior at Catholic Memorial High School. She plays rugby and basketball. She likes the physicality of both sports. Haley says she was introduced to rugby by her uncle, who played the sport. She recently traveled to Ireland and Canada to play rugby. Haley has twin sisters who also play on the team.

Haley Crow

Catholic Memorial HS

Senior

Rugby and Basketball