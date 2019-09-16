Kenosha County brothers now charged, accused of running massive drug operation

KENOSHA — Tyler and Jacob Huffhines are now charged, accused of operating an “empire of illegal drugs.” The two were expected in court for their initial appearances on Monday afternoon, Sept. 16.

The Huffhines are charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver THC (> 10,000G) – three counts (Tyler Huffhines)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (Tyler Huffhines)

Identity theft – financial gain (Tyler Huffhines)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of cocaine – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of THC – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of a controlled substance, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said last week, the operation allegedly run by the Huffhines was one largest drug operations of this type he’s seen in Kenosha County, and he believed it may be one of the largest in the country. Beth told reporters authorities went into two residences — one in Paddock Lake (where the Huffhines lived) and one in Bristol (where the alleged illegal operation was based).

In Paddock Lake, investigators found $59,000, eight firearms and ammunition, cocaine, marijuana, Xanax pills, cellphones, and much more.

Sheriff Beth said the Bristol residence, a condo, was rented using a fake name. Beth said in the condo, investigators found 31,200 vape cartridges already filled and ready to be shipped out. Each contained one gram of THC. They also found approximately 98,000 cartridges that were unfilled. Investigators also located 57 mason jars filled with THC oil — each jar was valued at roughly $6,000. In all, authorities estimated they seized THC products with a street value of $1.5 million.

The criminal complaint indicates Tyler Huffhines had been traveling to California “in order to buy forty to fifty jars of THC distillate in order to manufacture additional THC cartridges and he was going to have the jars sent to Wisconsin.” The complaint says Tyler’s Snapchat showed “he posted videos of him sitting in first class on the airplane” on his way to California. A confidential informant was able to provide information that the mason jars indeed made their way back to Wisconsin and they were being used to manufacture “between 4,000 and 5,000 cartridges per day,” the complaint says.

When search warrants were executed on Sept. 5, officers located weapons, drugs, cape cartridges, empty vacuum-sealed bags and a digital scale — all common paraphernalia for ingesting and weighing marijuana.

When questioned by investigators, the complaint says Tyler Huffhines “stated he never smoke THC and got into the business solely to make money. He stated he saw a demand for THC vape cartridges so he started purchasing THC vape cartridges from California.” Huffhines indicated all the money he made from selling the marijuana and THC vape cartridges was put back into the business,” the complaint says. He told authorities, “You invest more, you make more. No risk, no reward.”

The complaint indicates Huffhines paid workers $20 cash per hour to fill THC cartridges for him. But he “found out that by changing it to 30 centers per cartridge, the people would work harder so their productivity went up and he saved even more money,” according to the complaint. Huffhines stated he would stop by the condo in Bristol “once a day to say hi to the workers and then to also pay them.”

Sheriff Beth said was aware there were more people involved in this operation — and his investigators were actively searching for them. Federal investigators would also be joining the search.

This is a developing story.