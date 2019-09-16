× Police: 23-year-old man fatally shot in Kenosha late Sunday

KENOSHA — A 23-year-old Kenosha man was fatally shot in the neighborhood near 19th Avenue and 60th Street in Kenosha late Sunday, Sept. 15.

Officials say the shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday. Police were called to a report of shots fired. Once they arrived on the scene, officers located the victim — now identified as Keshawn Jenkins. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the medical examiner.

Investigators are gathering information and conducting interviews on this case. But they are asking anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.