Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival
September 16
-
4-day festival: Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘showcases more than 100 entertainment acts’
-
Milwaukee Irish Fest ‘is the world’s largest celebration of Celtic music and culture’
-
Milwaukee Brewing Co. ‘was founded on principles of crafting, creating beers using the best local ingredients’
-
For more than 20 years, Milwaukee Brewing Company has been creating craft beers
-
‘Interactive exhibits:’ New attractions and promotions at Summerfest
-
-
‘Cheers to Milwaukee:’ Violent Femmes to headline free summer concert June 6 at The Riverside
-
Sprecher Brewing creates ‘WI Old Fashioned Press Hard Seltzer’
-
The Great American Lobster Fest will take place on the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum
-
Vigil held in Milwaukee on 7-year anniversary of Sikh Temple shooting: ‘We can win this battle with love’
-
A popular brew is coming to Brew City: The beer that will be hitting bar all across Milwaukee
-
-
Festa Italiana ‘has grown into the largest Italian event of its kind in America today’
-
August 22
-
July 29