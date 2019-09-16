‘Trying to stay positive:’ Brewers OF Christian Yelich focused on recovery after hitting foul ball off knee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich spoke to reporters for the first time since hitting a foul ball off his right knee, knocking him out for the rest of the 2019 season.

“It is what it is, it happened. I’m just trying to stay positive and get better,” Yelich said. “Trust me, I had my pity party that night at the stadium and felt terrible, kinda of just down in the dumps.”

Yelich said he has seen great support from his teammates, fans and others.

“I definitely appreciate all the support, all the well wishes, everybody showing their concern and wishing for a speedy recovery,” Yelich said.

Yelich was asked if he has ever hit a foul ball off the knee before. He said it actually happens a lot. For now, he is focused on recovery.

“Just trying to get some of the swelling to go down, basically just to get my leg to work again. The swelling kind of stops that from happening,” Yelich said.

Yelich was asked if he thought his injury created a spark for the Brewers to crank it up a notch.

“I think the urgency was there pre-injury,” Yelich said. “These guys have plenty of motivation, urgency to get the job done. I don’t really have an impact on the outcome. But I’ll be cheering just as hard as you guys are.”

In the end, Yelich said this is the life of sports.

“Injuries happen. It’s going to happen unfortunately,” Yelich said.