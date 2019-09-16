× U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to kick off 2019 Back-to-School Tour in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos will kick off her 2019 Back-to-School Tour in Milwaukee on Monday, Sept. 16.

Secretary DeVos will visit St. Marcus Lutheran School, a school that serves 900 students, nearly all of whom benefit from the Milwaukee Parental Choice Program. While there, she will tour the school, host a roundtable focused on the importance of education freedom with parents, students and educators, and deliver keynote remarks.

This is the third year Secretary DeVos has embarked on a Back-to-School Tour to highlight learning environments where local educators and elected leaders are rethinking education.

According to a press release, this year’s tour will focus specifically on how the Secretary’s Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, introduced in both the House and Senate, will help supplement local efforts to rethink school and expand education options for students in states across the country.

To learn more about the Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, visit www.ed.gov/freedom.