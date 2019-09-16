‘Wisdom, values, and experiences:’ The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival is now underway

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival is now underway. Micki Seinfeld and Chad Tessmer from the Jewish Community Center join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.
About Jewish Film Festival (website)
For thousands of years, Jewish communities have shared wisdom, values, and experiences. In written word, visual arts, and today in film and television – storytelling has been among the most meaningful characteristics of our community and strength.
The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival celebrates the quality, diversity, and innovation of Jewish film making from around the world. Narrative or documentary, new or old, the Film Festival finds the highest quality films that speak to the Jewish experience, tell uniquely Jewish stories, or come from the finest Jewish filmmakers across the globe.
Over five days at the Marcus North Shore Cinema, join us for this entertaining, engaging, and informative experience – the likes of which can’t be found anywhere else.
$12 per person, per film
$12 per person, per film
$30 per person for 3-matinee movie package
to view film descriptions and more
Sunday, September 15 • 7:30PM • Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles – SOLD OUT
2019, United States, English, 92 minutes, Director: Max Lewkowicz
Sponsored by the Shel and Danni Gendelman Endowment Fund
Monday, September 16 • 1:30PM • The Tobacconist
2017, Germany, German with English subtitles, 108 minutes, Director: Nikolaus Leytner
In cooperation with the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust & Education & Resource Center
Monday, September 16 • 7:30PM • Shoelaces
2018, Israel • Hebrew with English subtitles, 90 minutes. • Director: Jacob Goldwasser
In cooperation with the JCC Center of Special Needs & Inclusion
Tuesday, September 17 • 7:30PM • 87 Children – LIMITED TICKETS LEFT. CALL MICKI AT 414.967.8235
2017 – Ukraine, Georgia- Russian with English Subtitles- 92 minutes- Director: Akhtem Seitablaev
In cooperation with the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education & Resource Center
Wednesday, September 18 • 1:30PM • Those That Remained (Somebody to Live for)
2019, Hungary, Hungarian with English subtitles, 83 minutes, Director: Barnabás Tóth
In cooperation with Tapestry: Arts & Ideas from the JCC
Wednesday, September 18 • 7:30PM • Unorthodox
2018, Israel, Hebrew with English subtitles, 92 minutes, Director: Eliran Malka
In cooperation with the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation
Thursday, September 19 • 1:30PM • A Fortunate Man
2018, Denmark, Danish & German with English subtitles, 2 hours 48 minutes, Director: Bille August
Thursday, September 19 • 7:30PM • Golda’s Balcony, The Film 2019
2019, United States, English, 86 minutes, Director: Scott Schwartz
Special guest – film producer David Fishelson
In cooperation with Tapestry: Arts & Ideas from the JCC