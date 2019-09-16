‘Wisdom, values, and experiences:’ The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival is now underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival is now underway. Micki Seinfeld and Chad Tessmer from the Jewish Community Center join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview.

About Jewish Film Festival (website)

For thousands of years, Jewish communities have shared wisdom, values, and experiences. In written word, visual arts, and today in film and television – storytelling has been among the most meaningful characteristics of our community and strength.

The Milwaukee Jewish Film Festival celebrates the quality, diversity, and innovation of Jewish film making from around the world. Narrative or documentary, new or old, the Film Festival finds the highest quality films that speak to the Jewish experience, tell uniquely Jewish stories, or come from the finest Jewish filmmakers across the globe.

Over five days at the Marcus North Shore Cinema, join us for this entertaining, engaging, and informative experience – the likes of which can’t be found anywhere else.

$12 per person, per film



$12 per person, per film

$30 per person for 3-matinee movie package

film descriptions and more

Sunday, September 15 • 7:30PM • Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles – SOLD OUT

2019, United States, English, 92 minutes, Director: Max Lewkowicz

Sponsored by the Shel and Danni Gendelman Endowment Fund

Monday, September 16 • 1:30PM • The Tobacconist

2017, Germany, German with English subtitles, 108 minutes, Director: Nikolaus Leytner

In cooperation with the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust & Education & Resource Center

Monday, September 16 • 7:30PM • Shoelaces

2018, Israel • Hebrew with English subtitles, 90 minutes. • Director: Jacob Goldwasser

In cooperation with the JCC Center of Special Needs & Inclusion

Tuesday, September 17 • 7:30PM • 87 Children – LIMITED TICKETS LEFT. CALL MICKI AT 414.967.8235

2017 – Ukraine, Georgia- Russian with English Subtitles- 92 minutes- Director: Akhtem Seitablaev

In cooperation with the Nathan & Esther Pelz Holocaust Education & Resource Center

Wednesday, September 18 • 1:30PM • Those That Remained (Somebody to Live for)

2019, Hungary, Hungarian with English subtitles, 83 minutes, Director: Barnabás Tóth

In cooperation with Tapestry: Arts & Ideas from the JCC

Wednesday, September 18 • 7:30PM • Unorthodox

2018, Israel, Hebrew with English subtitles, 92 minutes, Director: Eliran Malka

In cooperation with the Israel Center of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation

Thursday, September 19 • 1:30PM • A Fortunate Man

2018, Denmark, Danish & German with English subtitles, 2 hours 48 minutes, Director: Bille August

Thursday, September 19 • 7:30PM • Golda’s Balcony, The Film 2019

2019, United States, English, 86 minutes, Director: Scott Schwartz

Special guest – film producer David Fishelson

In cooperation with Tapestry: Arts & Ideas from the JCC