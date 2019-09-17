Crusher statue vandalized, South Milwaukee police make arrest 18-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH MILWAUKEE -- South Milwaukee police have arrested a man who admits to vandalizing the Crusher statue installed near 11th and Milwaukee Avenue.

Officials say family members who visit the statue regularly noticed the damage on Aug. 29 and reported that damage to the South Milwaukee Police Department.

Police discovered two men approached the statue on the night of Aug. 24 and caused $1,200 in damage. It shows the men repeatedly striking the statue with a concrete block. Officials say the surveillance video was instrumental in determining the time frame for the damage and helping police identify the people responsible.

Officials say an 18-year-old man from South Milwaukee has been arrested and has admitted to his involvement in this incident. He has been charged with Criminal Damage to Property by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office and is currently being held in the Milwaukee County jail. A second man, 21, has also been identified but has not yet been arrested.

The damage was repaired over the weekend by Beth Sahagian, the South Milwaukee native who built the statue.

The Crusher statue – built to honor South Milwaukee native and iconic wrestler Reggie “Da Crusher” Lisowski – became reality through donations from hundreds of family and friends, and was unveiled on June 8 at Crusherfest. Chris Smith, wrestling fan and city attorney for South Milwaukee, led the effort, with the support of the Lisowski family and countless other supporters and volunteers.