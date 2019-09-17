Food trucks, music and more: Details on the Basilica of St. Josaphat Dome Lighting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Food trucks, music and more is happening this weekend at the Basilica of Saint Josaphat. Colleen Cheney-Trawinski, the executive director of the Basilica of St. Josaphat Foundation joins FOX6 WakeUp with details on this weekend's Dome Lighting Ceremony.

About The Basilica of St. Josaphat (website)

The Basilica of St. Josaphat is a ministry of the Conventual Franciscans on the South Side of Milwaukee in Historic Lincoln Village. The Basilica is a Franciscan center for prayer and spirituality, inspiration and beauty. It is home to a vibrant Roman Catholic parish and remains a testament to the faith of the Polish immigrants that created it. We invite you to join us for a visit, a tour, for worship or in prayer. Learn about our heritage and check out our offerings. Welcome to the Basilica Online!