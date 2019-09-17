× Get your baseball fix in the middle of winter: Brewers On Deck tickets are now on sale

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Tuesday, Sept. 17 that tickets for this January’s annual Brewers On Deck event are on sale now.

Brewers On Deck is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee, Brewers On Deck is the team’s annual fan festival that bridges the gap between winter and the beginning of a new baseball season.

A news release from the Brewers says for the third year in a row, fans will have the chance to purchase a unique Breakfast with the Brewers ticket package, featuring a morning meal with Brewers players, coaches and alumni before the official start of Brewers On Deck. Fans who purchase this package, priced at $225, will also receive a ticket to the main Brewers On Deck event, a special autographed collectible item and a photo with the player/coach/alumnus who dines at their table. This opportunity will only be available to a small number of fans and will go on sale as an add-on option for fans who purchase their Brewers On Deck tickets in advance.

Advance tickets for Brewers On Deck are $20 for adults and $15 for children age 14 and under. Tickets on the day of the event will be $30 for adults and $20 for children age 14 and under. A portion of the proceeds from Brewers On Deck and Breakfast with the Brewers will benefit Brewers Community Foundation.

Tickets for Brewers On Deck may be purchased at brewers.com/ondeck, by calling 414-902-4000 and at the Miller Park Box Office behind home plate. Fans who purchase a ticket before Dec. 1 will receive a voucher for a ticket to a select 2020 Brewers regular-season home game.

NOTE: Brewers On Deck sold out well in advance in 2019, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early.