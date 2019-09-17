Police: 4 suspects jailed, accused of stealing $3,700 in Kohl’s merchandise, leading officers on pursuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENFIELD -- Greenfield police say four suspects are in custody for allegedly stealing more than $3,700 in merchandise from the Kohl's store near 84th and Layton Avenue on Monday evening, Sept. 16.

A news release says officers responded to the Kohl's store around 7 p.m. Monday. Four subjects were reported to have stolen a large amount of merchandise and fled through an emergency exit at the business.

Officials say the four suspects entered a black SUV and exited the lot onto S. 84th Street, where officers located the vehicle traveling southbound. The suspect vehicle disregarded a red traffic light at S. 84th Street and W. Layton Avenue during heavy traffic.

Officers immediately gave chase and conducted a PIT (Pursuit Intervention Technique) maneuver, ending the pursuit and the risk to the public from the reckless driving of the suspect vehicle.

All four suspects were taken into custody.

Charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.