‘Ho Hey:’ The Lumineers to perform at Fiserv Forum March 11

MILWAUKEE — Two-time GRAMMY award-nominated band The Lumineers will perform at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 as part of their 2020 headlining North American tour in support of their album III, which was released on Sept. 13.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

“‘Ho Hey,’ we welcome The Lumineers to Fiserv Forum on March 11, 2020,” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha. “We look forward to the ‘Big Parade’ of all Lumineers fans attending the show that night.”

According to a news release, The Lumineers partnered with CID Entertainment to offer fans the opportunity to pair a premium concert ticket with merchandise or pre-show access to the III Lounge, with hospitality and entertainment. Packages will be available beginning Monday, Sept. 23rd at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for details.

Active members of The Lumineers Fan Club will have exclusive first access to purchase tickets during the Fan Club Presale. The official Big Parade Presale will begin Monday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Monday, Sept. 23 at noon through Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m.