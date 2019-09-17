Victim of fatal crash in Town of Lyndon ID’d by Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office

Posted 10:18 am, September 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30AM, September 17, 2019

TOWN OF LYNDON — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office identified on Tuesday, Sept. 17 the victim of a fatal crash in the Town of Lyndon. He is 77-year-old Dennis Teetzen of Sheboygan.

The wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 at the intersection of WIS 57 and County Road N. A preliminary investigation revealed the man was traveling south on WIS 57 and turned east on County Road N in front of the Plymouth squad.

Plymouth Police Officer Lindsay Baumhardt, 35, was on duty and operating the squad that crashed into Teetzen. Officials say Baumhardt was not driving in emergency mode — and not responding to a call. Baumhardt suffered non-life threatening injuries. Officials say Baumhardt is the school liaison officer for the department.

Officials say Teetzen failed to yield from or failed to stop for the stop sign on WIS 57. His vehicle crossed into the path of the Plymouth squad, resulting in the collision.

The accident was reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol.

