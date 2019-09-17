‘We were able to address concerns:’ Changes made to $2M plan to update Kletzsch Park after public input

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE -- Changes were made to a heavily debated $2 million plan to update Kletzsch Park in Glendale following input from the public. A public meeting was being held Tuesday, Sept. 17 at Glen Hills Middle School, where community members were able to get a look at the plan.

"I think more people should be able to enjoy this," said Coke Morris, fisherman.

Kletzsch Park is known as a hidden gem.

"You take a 30-second walk away from your car, and suddenly, it feels like you're no longer in the middle of the city," said Morris.

There's a $2 million plan to update it, including adding wheelchair accessible trails, making repairs to the dam, and adding a fish passage, with a goal of opening the area up to more types of recreation.

This spot on the Milwaukee River has been a fishing destination for years.

There was some criticism when the plan was first presented to the public earlier in 2019, according to Jeremy Lucas with Milwaukee County Parks. Six to eight old oak trees were on the docket to be cut down to make way for new paths, but after input from the public, it was determined none of the trees would be removed.

"We feel we were both able to address those concerns and accomplish the project goals," said Lucas.

Construction was scheduled to begin in spring 2020, and with the renovations, officials said they were hopeful they could possibly secure more funding for the county from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the future.

"Currently we're on the naughty list for an area of concern, and the idea is, once we clean up all these impediments, we will no longer be on that list, and defacto, healthier water," said Lucas.

Regular visitors said they were hopeful Kletzsch Park's natural, secluded feel of the park would remain.

"We're spoiled here," said Morris. "It's an amazing spot."