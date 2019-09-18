× Decision expected on charges in shooting of Ty’Rese West: ‘Not going to be what I want to hear’

RACINE COUNTY — More than three months after Ty’Rese West, 18, was shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese, an announcement was expected at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 from the Racine County district attorney as to whether charges would be filed in the case. A closed-door meeting was scheduled between the family and Racine County DA Patricia Hanson, when the decision would be announced. FOX6 News spoke with West’s mother Wednesday as she awaited the decision.

Monique West was preparing to stand on the steps of the Racine County Courthouse and share her thoughts on Hanson’s decision. When FOX6 News spoke with West ahead of the announcement, she said her heart was filled with sadness, and her mind was filled with doubt.

“Scared. Numb,” said West. “I just — I just want to hear what she is going to tell me.”

On June 15, just after 1:30 a.m., near 24th Street and Racine Street, West was shot and killed by Mount Pleasant Police Sergeant Eric Giese.

Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Giese was attempting to stop West, who was on a bicycle. Giese pursued West on foot, and observed he was armed with a gun. The DOJ said various non-lethal methods were used unsuccessfully by Sgt. Giese in “an attempt to address the threat,” including verbal commands and the deployment of electronic control devices. Lethal force was subsequently deployed. Life-saving measures were rendered, but were unsuccessful. A handgun was recovered at the scene, the DOJ said.

“I know it’s not going to be what I want to hear,” said West. “I feel that in my heart already.”

After protests and calls for investigators to release surveillance footage and evidence, the West family prepared to meet with the district attorney to learn what consequences, if any, Sgt. Giese would face.

“There is no way possible you can justify two gunshot wounds to the head,” said West.

West said her son did not have a gun.

“They will try to justify anything to cover their butts,” said West.

Concerns about how the district attorney’s decision would impact the community were already being felt by groups like the Racine Interfaith Coalition. Leaders called on the community to observe a moment of silence at noon Wednesday to pray for West’s family.

“You took my son from me,” said West. “My family. His siblings.”

Racine police led the investigation into this officer-involved shooting. FOX6 News was told a written statement would be posted on their website after the announcement was made.