‘Grateful and blessed:’ Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son, gets scholarship offer from UW

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers extended a scholarship offer to Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son.

Cristian Driver, a sophomore in Texas, tweeted the news.

Driver is a safety and a highly-touted recruit, with a number of big schools showing interest.

My man @cristian_driver has finally received a offer from his hometown. Remember this as we continue to chase our dreams: “Climb the mountain so you can see the world, not so the world can see you.” @donald_driver80 @driven_elite #WisconsinLove @lammi_sports pic.twitter.com/EJBRuuGSuG — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) September 18, 2019

Donald and Betina Driver have three children: Cristian, Christina, and Charity.

Driver retired as a Green Bay Packers player in February 2013, and the Green Bay Packers hosted a public retirement ceremony for him — the first public retirement ceremony ever held for a Packers player.

On July 22, 2017, Driver was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.