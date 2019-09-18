‘Grateful and blessed:’ Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son, gets scholarship offer from UW

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers extended a scholarship offer to Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son.
Cristian Driver, a sophomore in Texas, tweeted the news.
Driver is a safety and a highly-touted recruit, with a number of big schools showing interest.
Donald and Betina Driver have three children: Cristian, Christina, and Charity.
Driver retired as a Green Bay Packers player in February 2013, and the Green Bay Packers hosted a public retirement ceremony for him — the first public retirement ceremony ever held for a Packers player.
On July 22, 2017, Driver was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.
