‘Grateful and blessed:’ Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son, gets scholarship offer from UW

Posted 6:35 pm, September 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36PM, September 18, 2019

MADISON — The Wisconsin Badgers extended a scholarship offer to Cristian Driver, Donald Driver’s son.

Cristian Driver, a sophomore in Texas, tweeted the news.

Driver is a safety and a highly-touted recruit, with a number of big schools showing interest.

Donald and Betina Driver have three children: Cristian, Christina, and Charity.

Driver retired as a Green Bay Packers player in February 2013, and the Green Bay Packers hosted a public retirement ceremony for him — the first public retirement ceremony ever held for a Packers player. 

On July 22, 2017, Driver was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame.

