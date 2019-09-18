Refurbished domes bolted back into place at St. Stanislaus: ‘To restore the church to how it was built’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Built in the 1800s, there's been years of wear and tear at St. Stanislaus Church near 5th Street and Mitchell Street in Milwaukee, but the long-standing parish is slowly coming back to life.

With each careful rotation, St. Stanislaus Church in Milwaukee was being returned to its beginnings on Wednesday, Sept. 18.

"We want to restore the church to how it was built," said Abbe George Baird, St. Stanislaus clerical oblate.

After a meticulous, months-long process, on Wednesday, the first of two refurbished copper domes was lifted high, set, and bolted into place, just as it was originally built, almost 150 years ago.

"Three-thousand man-hours are going into this project," said Don Walter, VP of FJA Christiansen Roofing.

"I never would have thought to see this day," said Baird. "It's truly providential. That's the best way to describe it."

Down below, the re-installation drew in parishioners like Mary Lou Wirtz.

"Watching this today is reminding me of the original Polish immigrants," said Wirtz. "I know that when they wrote home to Poland, to the relatives who were still coming, they said, 'When you get to the harbor and you see the two domes, you know you're home,' so my great-grandchildren, my great-great-grandchildren, perhaps, will be the ones to say, 'These domes mean home.'"

On Thursday, Sept. 19, the process was set to be repeated, to install the second copper dome.

Church officials said their goal was for all of the scaffolding to be removed and all work to be complete by Christmas 2019.