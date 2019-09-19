× 14-mile chase: 1 in custody after slow-speed pursuit in Kenosha County

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 18 following a lengthy and slow police pursuit in Kenosha County. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 miles, with speeds between 10-15 mph.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop. Officers ended up locating the vehicle a short time later — but the driver fled their attempted stop.

Stop sticks were deployed and deflated all four tires on the vehicle — which later stopped near Sheridan Road and Highway KR.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m.

No one was injured.