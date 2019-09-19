14-mile chase: 1 in custody after slow-speed pursuit in Kenosha County

Posted 6:20 am, September 19, 2019, by

Kenosha police

KENOSHA COUNTY — One person was taken into custody Wednesday night, Sept. 18 following a lengthy and slow police pursuit in Kenosha County. The pursuit lasted approximately 14 miles, with speeds between 10-15 mph.

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began around 9:30 p.m. after a vehicle fled from police during a traffic stop. Officers ended up locating the vehicle a short time later — but the driver fled their attempted stop.

Stop sticks were deployed and deflated all four tires on the vehicle — which later stopped near Sheridan Road and Highway KR.

The sole occupant of the vehicle was taken into custody around 10:15 p.m.

No one was injured.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.