Shedd Aquarium looks for your help to name 2 southern sea otter pups!

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium welcomed two rescued southern sea otter pups in early July. But now those cuties need some names!

The Shedd’s website says “the young males, which had been separated from their mothers, were rescued along the coast of California by our partners at Monterey Bay Aquarium.”

Now, the aquarium has come up with five names derived from locations along the California coast — and officials want your help choosing your two favorites. The offerings include:

CLICK HERE to cast a vote for your two favorite sea otter names