Beloved officer remembered for service to community, widow thankful for support

MILWAUKEE — A beloved Milwaukee police officer will be remembered for his 18 years of service to the community. To his widow, her life is forever changed.

“They’ve been with us throughout the journey on Wednesday. They really stepped in. The officers, their wives, they’ve just kept me going,” said Dayna Lentz, Officer Lentz’s widow.

Officer Mark Lentz spent 14 years on a motorcycle as a police officer. On Wednesday, Sept. 18, he passed away from health issues.

“When he was a little boy, their neighbor was a motorcycle officer — Officer Webber — and he used to watch him come in from work and leave from work on his motorcycle. And he always wanted to be a motorcycle officer,” Lentz said.

In August 2017, Officer Lentz was on the job when Sirantoine Powell intentionally plowed into the back of Lentz’s police motorcycle. Lentz sustained injuries at the time. Now, the medical examiner is trying to determine if those injuries may have played a role in his death.

Dayna and Mark Lentz married last year. His widow told FOX6 News it was tough passing the motorcycle parked out front of the police district where her husband worked. She said it reminded her of fallen Officer Matthew Rittner who worked out of the same building.

“That was very hard because when Officer Rittner, when he passed, one of our things we done was drive here every night to drive past that car. And I think he would be very proud to see that out there,” Lentz said.

Dayna said Mark will be remembered for his sense of humor and his stubbornness. She hopes his colleagues will carry on what Mark left behind.

Funeral arrangements

There will be a private visitation for sworn law enforcement, city employees and family on Wednesday, Sept. 25. It will take place from 5 p.m. through 7 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home (4800 S. 84th Street, Greenfield).

Lentz’s funeral, which is open to the public, is set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at Elmbrook Church (777 S. Barker Road, Brookfield). The visitation is set for 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. — with the service to follow.

Lastly, a memorial fund has been set up for Officer Mark Lentz at TCF bank. All branches will accept donations for the Police Officer Mark Lentz Memorial Fund.