Driver in custody after car drives through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, IL

SCHAUMBURG — A driver was taken into custody after a car drove through Woodfield Mall Friday afternoon, Sept. 20.

Police were on the scene at the Schaumburg mall around 2:30 p.m. after witnesses said a black SUV drove through Sears, striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

A video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

WARNING: Video posted in tweet below contains language that is not suitable for all viewers

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Schaumburg police said no injuries were reported. Police also said there was no evidence of an active shooter. Police urged the public to avoid the area if possible.