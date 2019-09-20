Wisconsin lawmakers introduce medical marijuana bill

Posted 10:44 am, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48AM, September 20, 2019

Getty Images

MADISON — Three legislators have introduced a bill that would legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin.

Sens. Jon Erpenbach and Patrick Testin along with Rep. Chris Taylor introduced the bill Friday. Erpenbach and Taylor are Democrats. Testin is a Republican.

The bill would require patients to get a doctor’s recommendation. State health officials would have to create a registry system and agriculture officials would have to create a licensing system for growers, producers and sellers.

The bill faces an uphill fight in the Republican-controlled Legislature. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has been open to legalizing medical marijuana for years but Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he doesn’t support it.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed legalizing medical marijuana in the state budget but Republicans removed the provision from the final spending plan.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.