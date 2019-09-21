× ‘100% participation:’ Helmets signed by all 32 NFL QBs to be auctioned in Bart Starr’s honor

MILWAUKEE — Helmets signed by all 32 NFL quarterbacks and several legends will be auctioned starting Sunday, Sept. 22 to raise money for those impacted by childhood cancer — in honor of the late Green Bay Packers legend Bart Starr.

Bart Starr and his wife, Cherry, started the Starr Children’s Fund in collaboration with the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation in 2017. The “Helmets for Heroes” fundraising campaign will honor the late Bart Starr and take place during Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.

According to a news release, during the online auction, which starts at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, and ends at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, you can bid on a helmet signed by your favorite quarterback to honor Bart Starr and support children impacted by cancer, including caregivers.

Proceeds will benefit the Starr Children’s Fund.

“In honor of Bart’s annual ‘kick-off’ notes to quarterbacks, I wrote a letter to every starting quarterback in the league asking for their assistance in our Helmets for Heroes campaign,” said Bart’s widow, Cherry, in the release. “We had an overwhelming response, and are so pleased to announce that we have 100% participation. Bart and my hope was to see our country’s precious children and their families receive child specific medical treatments and care. We are immensely grateful for the league’s contribution, as well as everyone who considers bidding online for an autographed helmet.”

Bart and Cherry supported the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation for 44 years, starting as honorary chairpersons of the first annual Vince Lombardi Memorial Golf Classic.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the auction, or to place your bids.