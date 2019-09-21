Flash flood watch for southern half of FOX6 viewing area until 1 a.m. Monday

6-year-old girl wounded following accidental gun discharge inside home near 31st and St. Paul

Posted 6:31 am, September 21, 2019, by , Updated at 06:41AM, September 21, 2019
Milwaukee Police Department

MILWAUKEE — A 6-year-old girl is wounded following an accidental discharge of a gun inside a home near 31st and St. Paul Friday evening, Sept. 20.

Police say the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. The girl suffered a graze wound after the gun was accidentally discharged inside a home.

A 19-year-old subject was taken into police custody, and the case will be reviewed by the district attorney’s office in the next couple of days.

Police did not disclose the girl’s condition.

 

