‘Thank God he’s alive:’ Car show benefit held for tow truck driver hit by semi truck on I-94

MILWAUKEE — A tow truck driver is still recovering nearly a month after a semi crashed into his cab while he was on the side of the road. Friends and coworkers say his survival is remarkable. Many in the industry came together for him and a greater cause Sunday morning, Sept. 22.

Pulled over and ready to help a motorist in need, Joe Altenhofen soon became the one in need of aid. A semi driver going too fast for the rainy conditions on I-94 at Layton plowed into the driver’s side cab, crushing it with Altenhofen inside.

“Is he okay? I don’t think anyone would say they are okay after broken legs, broken ribs, after not being able to return to work and normal life,” said Mark Salentine, Altenhofen’s manager.

Salentine says it was important their company, Ray’s Towing, supported a fundraiser held in his honor.

“We thank God he’s alive and he’s doing the best he can,” said Salentine.

The mangled truck now sitting at Herman’s Auto Clinic triggered feelings that hit close to home for many.

“It’s tough every day out there,” said Dan Crown, a good friend of Altenhofen. “It’s dangerous.”

Donations at a benefit car show are going toward Altenhofen’s recovery. They’re trying to raise money and also awareness.

“We would just like to get the word out about the Move Over and Slow Down law,” said Salentine. “That’s the first way to help prevent this.”

Salentine says the consequences can be grave.

“More than one life is lost in the towing industry per week because of incidents on the highway,” said Salentine. “We are just trying to help people and do our jobs.”

With a lot of healing left, Altenhofen wasn’t able to come out — but he’s grateful for the compassion and concern.

“Pretty humble that way, and wished he could show his appreciation,” said Crown.

If you would like to help, you can donate to Altenhofen’s GoFundMe page HERE.