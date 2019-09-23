4-ingredient dessert recipe: Check out this recipe for cookies and cream truffle

MILWAUKEE -- It could be a sweet afternoon treat for the kiddos -- or your own little indulgence. Adija Smith with Confectionately Yours joins Real Milwaukee with a cookies and cream truffle recipe.
Ingredients:
- Oreo Cookies
- Philadelphia Cream Cheese
- Milk and/or White Chocolate Melting wafers
Directions:
- Place sandwich cookies in food processor until finely chopped.
- Using hand mixer mix soften cream cheese and cookie crumbs and chill for 2-3 hours.
- Scoop into leveled tablespoons and roll into balls.
- Dip each ball into chocolate and garnish with cookie crumbs or chocolate drizzle.
- Keep refrigerated in airtight containers.