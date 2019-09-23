Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

4-ingredient dessert recipe: Check out this recipe for cookies and cream truffle

Posted 10:31 am, September 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- It could be a sweet afternoon treat for the kiddos -- or your own little indulgence. Adija Smith with Confectionately Yours joins Real Milwaukee with a cookies and cream truffle recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Oreo Cookies
  • Philadelphia Cream Cheese
  • Milk and/or White Chocolate Melting wafers

Directions:

  • Place sandwich cookies in food processor until finely chopped.
  • Using hand mixer mix soften cream cheese and cookie crumbs and chill for 2-3 hours.
  • Scoop into leveled tablespoons and roll into balls.
  • Dip each ball into chocolate and garnish with cookie crumbs or chocolate drizzle.
  • Keep refrigerated in airtight containers.
