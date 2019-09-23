‘Help increase the diversity:’ Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood
MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.
According to a press release from the Red Cross, the vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O, and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:
Dodge
Beaver Dam
9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., J.B. Kenehan, 555 Beichl Ave
10/14/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St
Fox Lake
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St
Horicon
9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St
Mayville
9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street
10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street
Watertown
9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R
_______________
Fond du Lac
Fond du Lac
9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave
Mount Calvary
10/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street
Ripon
10/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St
_______________
Jefferson
Jefferson
9/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave
Johnson Creek
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St
Lake Mills
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St
Sullivan
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road
Watertown
10/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
10/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street
_______________
Kenosha
Kenosha
10/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St
10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd
_______________
Milwaukee
Milwaukee
9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 West Park Place
10/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd
10/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr
10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.
10/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street
Oak Creek
10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave
South Milwaukee
9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave
West Allis
9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave
_______________
Ozaukee
Fredonia
10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave
Port Washington
10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St
_______________
Racine
Waterford
10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd
_______________
Sheboygan
Cedar Grove
10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St
Kohler
10/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road
Random Lake
10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.
Sheboygan
9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave
10/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
10/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave
_______________
Walworth
Elkhorn
10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H
Lake Geneva
10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50
10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street
Whitewater
9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater, 504 W. Starin Road
_______________
Washington
Jackson
9/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln
Kewaskum
10/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln
_______________
Waukesha
Brookfield
9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd
9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100
Butler
10/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave
Hartland
10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road
10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.
10/18/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E
10/25/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave
Nashotah
10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave
New Berlin
9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue
North Prairie
10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE
Oconomowoc
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd
Pewaukee
9/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd
10/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd
Sussex
10/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr
Waukesha
10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
10/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave
10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street