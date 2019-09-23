× ‘Help increase the diversity:’ Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood

MILWAUKEE — The American Red Cross is urging people of all races and ethnicities to give blood or platelets to help increase the diversity of the blood supply.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, the vast majority of blood types fall into one of the major blood groups. However, for patients with rare blood types or those who receive regular blood transfusions, blood must be matched closely – beyond the primary A, B, O, and AB blood types – to reduce the risk of developing complications from transfusion therapy. The best match may be someone of the same racial or ethnic group.

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 23-Oct. 15:

Dodge

Beaver Dam

9/27/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., J.B. Kenehan, 555 Beichl Ave

10/14/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Beaver Dam High School, 500 Gould St

Fox Lake

9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion Post 521, 220 W State St

Horicon

9/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Horicon Police Department, 220 Ellison St

Mayville

9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., American Legion, 134 South Main Street

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran School, 520 Bridge Street

Watertown

9/30/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, N554 County Road R

_______________

Fond du Lac

Fond du Lac

9/24/2019: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion, 500 Fond du Lac Ave

Mount Calvary

10/22/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

10/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Jefferson

9/24/2019: 2:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., East Elementary School, 120 S Sanborn Ave

Johnson Creek

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Sullivan

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sullivan Elementary School, 618 Bakertown Road

Watertown

10/21/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

10/22/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 112 Hall Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

10/3/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Reuther Central High School, 913 57th St

10/9/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Herzing University Kenosha, 4006 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Milwaukee

9/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Two Park Plaza, 10850 West Park Place

10/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., UWM Student Union, 2200 Kenwood Blvd

10/3/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Schlitz Park Office Building, 1555 N River Center Dr

10/7/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union, 1442 W Wisconsin Ave

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

10/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 309 The Renaissance, 309 N. Water Street

Oak Creek

10/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

South Milwaukee

9/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., South Milwaukee Police Department, 2424 15th ave

West Allis

9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Nathan Hale High School, 11601 W Lincoln Ave

_______________

Ozaukee

Fredonia

10/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. John Lutheran Church, 824 Fredonia Ave

Port Washington

10/10/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Port Washington Police Department, 365 N Wisconsin St

_______________

Racine

Waterford

10/7/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Washington Caldwell School District, 8937 Big Bend Rd

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

10/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Kohler

10/2/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Kohler High School, 333 Upper Road

Random Lake

10/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of the Lakes, 230 Butler St.

Sheboygan

9/27/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/4/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Etude Group, 830 Virginia Ave

10/4/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

10/18/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Elkhorn

10/9/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

Lake Geneva

10/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Mercyhealth, N2950 State Road 67 and Hwy 50

10/11/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

Whitewater

9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Whitewater, 504 W. Starin Road

_______________

Washington

Jackson

9/23/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Jackson Community Center, N165 W20330 Hickory Ln

Kewaskum

10/18/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kewaskum High School, 1510 Bilgo Ln

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

9/25/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

9/27/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Butler

10/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Hartland

10/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Merton Community Fire Department, N67 W28343 Sussex Road

10/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr.

10/18/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Swallow School, W299 N5614 County Road E

10/25/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

Nashotah

10/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., MSI General, W215 E. Wisconsin Ave

New Berlin

9/23/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cleveland Pub & Grill, 14000 W. Cleveland Avenue

North Prairie

10/21/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

Pewaukee

9/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

9/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/3/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/10/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

10/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pewaukee City Hall, W240 N3065 Pewaukee Rd

10/24/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Sussex

10/14/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

Waukesha

10/8/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/14/2019: 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Campus Center, 100 N East Ave

10/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 300 Carroll Street