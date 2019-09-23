Police: 17-year-old girl shot, wounded after traffic accident near 56th and Capitol

Posted 9:24 am, September 23, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, Sept. 22 near 56th and Capitol. It happened around 6 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot after her vehicle was involved in a minor traffic accident with the suspects.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.