Police: 17-year-old girl shot, wounded after traffic accident near 56th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning, Sept. 22 near 56th and Capitol. It happened around 6 a.m.

Police say a 17-year-old girl was shot after her vehicle was involved in a minor traffic accident with the suspects.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and MPD continues to seek the unknown suspects.