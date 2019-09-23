Police: Contractor struck by excavator, killed at Mt. Olympus Hotel Rome in Wisconsin Dells

Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

WISCONSIN DELLS — A private contractor died at Mt. Olympus Hotel Rome Monday afternoon, Sept. 23 when the victim was struck by an excavator.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. at Hotel Rome on Wisconsin Dells Parkway near Bonanza Drive.

Lake Delton police said private contractors were performing utility work in the parking lot when the industrial accident happened. The victim died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from hotel employees, police, and paramedics.

Police noted it did not involve any guests or employees from Hotel Rome or Mt. Olympus.

According to police, following a preliminary investigation, no criminal activity is believed to have been a factor in the incident.

OSHA was notified.

