Police seek anti-Marvel fan who damaged Spiderman statue in Muskego

MUSKEGO — Muskego police are seeking a villain who damaged a Spiderman statue at a residence on Haven Drive.

Police say the vandals damaged the statue and cast parts of it throughout the neighborhood on Sunday morning, Sept. 22.

A Facebook post by the Muskego Police Department summed up this incident in this way:

“Unfortunately Peter Parker was hit by one of Coldheart’s cryonic swords that froze him in place. If that wasn’t bad enough, Sandman then pummeled the frozen Spiderman and cast his dismembered frozen body parts…May the Avengers have mercy on your soul.”

Muskego police say if you or anyone you know has any information that would lead to the apprehension of our anti-Marvel fan, you are urged to contact Officer Patterson by calling 262-679-4130 as this qualifies for criminal damage to property charge.