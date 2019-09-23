× Prosecutors: Man wore shirt with his real name on it while trying to use stolen credit cards at Best Buy

GREENFIELD — Dashcam video showed paperwork and credit cards flying out the windows of a vehicle during a police pursuit, and one credit card even hit a Greenfield squad car. It happened after prosecutors said a man showed up at Best Buy twice in one day, using credit cards to purchase expensive items. The plan began to unravel when an employee noticed the plastic in the man’s hand didn’t match his shirt.

Charges were filed Aug. 19 against Frank Marshall, 39, and Garry Miller, 32, both of Milwaukee. Each man was charged with three counts of misappropriating ID info. — obtain money, as party to a crime, and Miller was charged with resisting, failure to stop vehicle.

According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 14, around 2 p.m., Greenfield police responded to the Best Buy store on 76th Street for a report of a transaction involving a stolen credit card. Two employees said earlier that day, an individual used a credit card to purchase an iPad and PS4, and then used the same credit card to purchase an Xbox. The employee thought the behavior was odd, and noticed the individual was wearing a shirt with the name, “Frank,” on it, while the receipt for the transaction showed a different name.

Around 2 p.m., the same person came back and tried to purchase a Mac laptop using a credit card with yet another name on it. A manager confronted the person, who said he could return the items he purchased earlier, before leaving the store.

Soon, an officer attempted a traffic stop on I-43 near Howard Avenue in Milwaukee, after an officer, following the suspect vehicle, saw paperwork and cards being thrown from the windows.

A pursuit lasted for .7 miles, the complaint said, before the driver, later identified as Miller, was arrested. The complaint said the passenger, identified as Marshall, was wearing a shirt with the name “Frank” on it. The case against Miller ended up being dismissed by prosecutors after, according to court records, he passed away.

Prosecutors said multiple credit cards and letters were recovered, along with items purchased at Best Buy. According to the complaint, “several other items recently purchased were also located in the trunk.”

A plea hearing was scheduled for Oct. 31 for Marshall.