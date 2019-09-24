× ‘Delivered unforgettable shows:’ Kenny Chesney to perform at Miller Park on April 25

MILWAUKEE — Country music superstar Kenny Chesney will return to perform at Miller Park as part of his Chillaxification 2020 Tour. When he takes the stage on Saturday, April 25 he will be joined by Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion, and Michael Franti & Spearhead.

This will mark the fifth time that Chesney will perform at Miller Park and the fourth time that he will headline there.

“We’re proud to welcome Kenny Chesney, a music legend, back to Miller Park,” said Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. “Kenny has packed the ballpark and delivered unforgettable shows to our fans over the years, and we’re honored to bring him back again next spring.”

Tickets will officially go on sale on Friday, Oct, 4 at 10 a.m. but select groups will receive early access to tickets through a series of exclusive presales beginning this Thursday, Sept. 26. Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the Miller Park Box Office.