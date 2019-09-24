LIVE: Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds news conf., expected to announce formal impeachment inquiry into President Trump
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Gov. Evers on whether Pres. Trump should be impeached: ‘I don’t make any decisions on that’

Posted 2:17 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 02:26PM, September 24, 2019
Governor Tony Evers, President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers isn’t taking a position on whether President Donald Trump should be impeached.

The Democratic Evers was asked Tuesday, Sept. 24 whether he thinks the Republican President Trump should be impeached. Democrats in Congress have been increasingly calling for an impeachment probe in the wake of what President Trump may have said in a phone call with Ukraine’s new leader.

Evers said, “I don’t make any decisions” on impeachment, and he is focused on Wisconsin.

Evers said he is concerned about things that “kind of take us off the rail as far as moving forward.” He said, “We have to find a way to move forward as a nation, and so, hopefully there will be some resolution soon.”

Evers spoke to reporters following an event in Madison hosted by WisPolitics.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.