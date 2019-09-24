ICE raid caught on camera, Latino group calls out MPD for assisting agents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raid was caught on camera on Milwaukee's south side Monday, Sept. 23, a Milwaukee Latino group called out the Milwaukee Police Department for assisting agents in the operation.

The video showed kids crying out for their father. Tears and confusion took over. This, after Kristine De La Cruz said she and her husband, Jose De La Cruz Espinosa, were met by ICE agents and Milwaukee police when they returned home.

"It was so scary, said Kristine De La Cruz. "It was just horrible. There were six ICE agents at our car. Kept knocking at our window. Next thing I knew, another Milwaukee police officer walked up, put his arm into my car, unlocked my car. My doors flew open. My girls were screaming. I just started to cry."

De La Cruz said she knew her family was about to be torn apart.

"It was just so far," said De La Cruz. "My husband was in handcuffs and gone."

De La Cruz said her husband is undocumented, but had been working to change his status.

"We have been talking to an immigration lawyer, trying to start the process of getting papers," said De La Cruz. "It's just money. We don't have a lot of money. So just wondering, are we going to be able to see him again? Is he going to get sent back to Mexico? Even if he gets sent back to Mexico, we don't have money to go there."

De La Cruz said the family was living paycheck to paycheck -- with husband the sole provider. Despite being on probation for a few criminal offenses, Kristine De La Cruz said her husband changed his life around.

"It's the past, and he deserves to have a second chance," De La Cruz said. "He just works. He is my husband. He is a father. That's it."

Primitivo Torres with Voces de la Frontera said he was bothered by how this all unfolded.

"We have a call to action this Thursday to change what is called the standard operating procedures -- and this specifically states no collaboration between MPD and Immigration Department unless there is judicial warrant," Torres said.

MPD told FOX6 News the department did not take part in the raid, but MPD was flagged down by ICE agents and helped with the arrest.

Voces de la Frontera scheduled the call to action for 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at City Hall -- where a public hearing before the Fire and Police Commission was scheduled as well.

As for Kristine De La Cruz, she was working to get her husband released -- raising money for an immigration lawyer.

Statement from ICE spokesperson

"Jose Alejandro De la Cruz-Espinosa, 38, is a citizen of Mexico who is illegally present in the U.S. On Sept. 23, 2019, deportation officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested De la Cruz-Espinosa in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He has a criminal history that includes several criminal offenses in Wisconsin’s Brown and Marathon counties. "As ICE officers were effecting this arrest, De la Cruz-Espinosa was uncooperative and refused to exit his vehicle or follow lawfully issued commands. After some time, De la Cruz-Espinosa complied with officers. Ultimately, ICE officers arrested De la Cruz as he was stepping out of the car. "De La Cruz-Espinosa remains in ICE custody pending the disposition of his immigration case."

Statement from ICE Chicago Field Office Director Robert Guardian

"Regrettably, advocacy groups and others released inaccurate and misleading information about this recent arrest in Wisconsin. To be absolutely clear, U.S. immigration law provides ICE officers the authority to arrest aliens without a judicial warrant. Falsehoods advocated by individuals and groups with their own agenda widely spreads misinformation and may inspire some to violence."