Police: 19-year-old man shot, wounded near Milwaukee County Courthouse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- 19-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 9th and Wells on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 24. That location is very near the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

Milwaukee police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening -- and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the suspect and victim are known to one another -- and Milwaukee police are currently seeking this suspect.

There is no active threat to the public.

Marquette police say the suspect fled in a dark-colored Dodge Avenger. They say Straz Tower residence hall was briefly put on lockdown as a safety precaution and has since been reopened. There is no ongoing threat to the campus.

If you have information that could help Milwaukee police, you are urged to call 414-933-4444.