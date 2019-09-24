× Police arrest student over threat made to safety at Sheboygan Falls MS

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Police have made an arrest in connection with a threat made to student safety at Sheboygan Falls Middle School on Monday, Sept. 23.

A Facebook post on the Sheboygan Falls Police Department page indicates a rumor was circulating on social media late on Monday afternoon regarding student safety at the school.

The police department immediately investigated the incident and confirmed a student made concerning comments. However, it was determined there was no credible threat to the school or students.

Officials say the person responsible was taken into custody and could face a felony charge of making terroristic threats.