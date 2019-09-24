Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Police arrest student over threat made to safety at Sheboygan Falls MS

Posted 8:58 am, September 24, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN FALLS — Police have made an arrest in connection with a threat made to student safety at Sheboygan Falls Middle School on Monday, Sept. 23.

A Facebook post on the Sheboygan Falls Police Department page indicates a rumor was circulating on social media late on Monday afternoon regarding student safety at the school.

The police department immediately investigated the incident and confirmed a student made concerning comments. However, it was determined there was no credible threat to the school or students.

Officials say the person responsible was taken into custody and could face a felony charge of making terroristic threats.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.