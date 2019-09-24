× Racine bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries, struck by motorist in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine bicyclist was struck by a motorist on State Highway 32 in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday morning, Sept. 24 — and suffered life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the collision between the vehicle and bicyclist happened on State Highway 32 between State Highway 11 and Chicory Rd. A news release says the lighting conditions were dark. Emergency crews found the unconscious man and his bicycle located on the southbound shoulder of the road.

Investigators say the bicyclist was struck by behind by the southbound motorist from Mount Pleasant. The driver called 911 and waited at the scene for emergency services. The motorist was not injured in this crash.

The bicyclist was taken to a hospital and later flown by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital.

Officials say the bicyclist was wearing reflective clothing and a bike helmet. His bike’s rear and front lights were active at the time of the collision.

Alcohol or drugs are not believed to be factors in this crash.

This crash is actively being investigated by the Mount Pleasant Police Dept. and the State Highway Patrol. No citations have been issued at this time.