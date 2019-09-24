Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announces House is moving forward with official impeachment inquiry

Posted 4:10 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07PM, September 24, 2019

WASHINGTON — Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Pelosi made the announcement Tuesday from the speaker’s office at the Capitol saying “no one is above the law.”

The move puts the Democratic speaker’s stamp on the investigations that have been underway in the House.

Calls for an impeachment inquiry have intensified following reports that Trump may have sought a foreign government’s help in his reelection bid.

Pelosi says the president “must be held accountable.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.