92-year-old volunteer, puppeteer at Oconomowoc Public Library retires after 40 years

OCONOMOWOC — There was a final curtain call Wednesday, Sept. 25 for a volunteer at the Oconomowoc Public Library.

Library officials celebrated Emalou Sandsmark’s 40-year contribution to the community.

Sandsmark, 92, worked at the library for decades, with duties like “senior book delivery person.”

Ahead of her retirement Wednesday, she voiced “Freddy the Frog” during puppet shows.

Sandsmark and Freddy retired Wednesday, with a special going-away party planned for October.