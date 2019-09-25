Live: 3-vehicle crash involving motorcycle closes ramp on I-41/94 in Mitchell Interchange
Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

92-year-old volunteer, puppeteer at Oconomowoc Public Library retires after 40 years

Posted 5:54 pm, September 25, 2019, by
92-year-old volunteer, puppeteer at Oconomowoc Public Library retires after 40 years

OCONOMOWOC — There was a final curtain call Wednesday, Sept. 25 for a volunteer at the Oconomowoc Public Library.

Library officials celebrated Emalou Sandsmark’s 40-year contribution to the community.

Sandsmark, 92, worked at the library for decades, with duties like “senior book delivery person.”

Ahead of her retirement Wednesday, she voiced “Freddy the Frog” during puppet shows.

92-year-old volunteer, puppeteer at Oconomowoc Public Library retires after 40 years

Sandsmark and Freddy retired Wednesday, with a special going-away party planned for October.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.