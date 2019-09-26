× Jacob, Tyler Huffhines bound over for trial on drug charges after preliminary hearing

KENOSHA — A Kenosha County judge ruled on Thursday, Sept. 26 that there is probable cause to bind the Huffhines brothers, Tyler and Jacob, over for trial. The two were busted in connection with a ring of illegal THC vaping cartridges worth millions of dollars.

The Huffhines are charged with the following:

Possession with intent to deliver THC (> 10,000G) – three counts (Tyler Huffhines)

Maintaining a drug trafficking place (Tyler Huffhines)

Identity theft – financial gain (Tyler Huffhines)

Possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of cocaine – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of THC – 2nd and subsequent offense (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Possession of a controlled substance, repeater (Jacob Huffhines)

Officials say Tyler Huffhines was the mastermind behind it all — starting the illegal empire from just 100 cartridges and turning it into possibly one of the largest drug operations of its kind in the country.

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has indicated he was aware there were more people involved in this operation — and his investigators were actively searching for them. Federal investigators would also be joining the search.

The Huffhines will be back in court on Oct. 23 — when they will enter pleas to the charges against them.