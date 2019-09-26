Border Report: Series shows what it’s like to live, work, travel along the US southern border

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits southern Chile

Posted 12:36 pm, September 26, 2019, by

SANTIAGO, Chile — The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude 6.1 earthquake has shaken southern Chile, though local disaster officials have not reported any damage or injuries.

The quake occurred at 1:36 p.m. (1636 GMT) in Entre Lagos, some 610 miles (980 kilometers) south of the capital, Santiago. The Survey says it was centered 129 kilometers (80 miles) below the surface.

It was felt in nearby cities such as Osorno, Temuco, Puerto Montt and Ancud.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.