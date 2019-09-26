× Motorcyclist taken to hospital following 3-vehicle crash in Mitchell Interchange

MILWAUKEE — A motorcyclist was transported to the hospital Wednesday night, Sept. 25 following a three-vehicle crash in the Mitchell Interchange. It happened around 7 p.m. on south-to-west collector ramp, which allows northbound traffic on I-41/I-94 to transfer into the westbound lanes of I-41/I-43.

Upon arrival, deputies observed that three vehicles, an SUV, pickup truck, and motorcycle, had been involved in the crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s investigation indicates that the SUV struck the pickup truck while attempting a lane change. The pickup truck subsequently struck the barrier wall of the collector ramp before striking the motorcycle, whose operator became trapped beneath the pickup truck.

Deputies extracted the motorcycle operator and rendered emergency aid before the Milwaukee Fire Department arrived at the scene.

The motorcycle operator was transported to a local hospital to receive treatment for injuries sustained in the crash.

No other injuries have been reported.

The operator of the SUV voluntarily provided investigators with a blood sample.

The south-to-west collector ramp was closed from 7:09 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. to facilitate MCSO’s investigation, and traffic was diverted into the northbound lanes of I-94/I-43.