Racine police: Woman tried to lure child into her pickup truck with candy

Posted 4:45 pm, September 26, 2019, by , Updated at 04:49PM, September 26, 2019

RACINE — Racine police are investigating an attempted child enticement incident that happened in the area of Dekoven Avenue and Memorial Drive on Thursday morning, Sept. 26.

Officials say a juvenile was approached by a suspicious vehicle. The driver of the vehicle attempted to entice the juvenile over to the vehicle with candy. The juvenile ran away and the vehicle left the area.

Racine police say the vehicle was described as a white pickup truck — and the driver was a Hispanic female.

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Meanwhile, the Racine Police department wants to remind the citizens of Racine to talk to their children about the importance of stranger danger. Below are some safety measures you can talk to your children about:

  • Stay away from strangers. Do not talk to or take anything from them.
  • Don’t go anywhere with someone you don’t know. Never accept a ride from a stranger.
  • If a stranger approaches you, seek help immediately from a trusted adult.
  • Report any suspicious activity to a trusted adult.
  • Be alert of your surroundings and let others know where you will be and what time you will be back.

 

