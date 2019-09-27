It was a wet and wild week 6 for the HS Blitz

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Friday night lights taking on a whole different meaning around the region as lightning is the main supplier of energy and it's having an impact on a number of games. Welcome to the week 6 edition of the High School Blitz where weather is wreaking havoc and teams are just hoping to get their games in between the downpours, the bolts of lightning and the claps of thunder.

To the southeast conference Franklin looking to remain unbeaten in conference hosting Kenosha Bradford. Up 24-0 in the 2nd half, Nate Olson passing in the rain and getting picked off by Dyson Klubertanz. The conditions creating problems for the Sabres Lucas Nelson never getting a handle on the pitch and Ricky Clero coming up with the loose ball. Jarrick Miller looking like he's keeping it, instead dumps it to Brett Spaulding for the 17 yard pick up. Miller going to the other side of the field and it's Keaton Arendt hauling in the touchdown pass.

31-0 and then a weather delay.

Trying to avoid the dangerous weather, Catholic Memorial and Muskego kick off early tonight. And this is all Muskego. Andrew Leair with the long run and he goes unscathed into the end zone, 7-0. He gets the call again a little later and a little closer to pay dirt, but the same result follows, 14-0 Warriors. The Crusaders, down 21-0, looking to cut into the lead, but Tyler Arthur is in the right place for the pick keeping Catholic Memorial off the board. 35-7 now and it's Leair again as the Warriors run away with this one.

Lightning definitely affecting undefeated Homestead and undefeated Hartford as the stands are cleared and a long delay ensues. But patience wins out and they kick off just after 9:30. In the second quarter, Highlanders QB Ian Sheehy finds tight end Oliver Sewart for the score. They go up 10 to nothing.

A little further up the road, the stormy weather is also creating issues at our game of the week. But, Kaitlin Sharkey has an update on this match up.

Another light show in the sky in this metro classic match up with Martin Luther hosting Burlington Catholic Central. First play of the game, Martin Luther lights the fuse

Octavis Cherry with the sweet cutback and then going the distance, 51 yards, 7-0. After the defense creates a turnover, the Spartans go to the air, Brady Hoppert the 35 yard ball to Jacob Hartlaub. But, the Hilltoppers step up their "D", David Doerfinger picking Hoppert off in the end zone to end the threat. The Spartans with the ball again, going for it on 4th down, Hartlaub losing his helmet but still picking up the 1st down, leading to another score.

In Milwaukee, Bradley Tech and Milwaukee South at South Stadium. Tech with the bad snap and South all over it Antwon Logan coming up with the fumble recovery. Tech's defense making a statement too, the hit on Karon Peters forces a fumble, but south is lucky as it rolls out of bounds. They have more here, Arrion Brazil stopping the reverse and that stops the Bradley Tech drive. Tech takes this one.